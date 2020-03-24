|
|
Dolores Racioppi
Highlands - Dolores Racioppi, 83, of Highlands, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Newark, she lived in Fords most of her life before moving to Holiday City, Toms River 19 years ago. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Church, Fords.
Dolores was predeceased by her husband Anthony in 1994.
Dolores is survived by her three sons, Anthony Racioppi and Sue Agoglia, Nicholas Racioppi and daughter-in-law Paula, Michael Racioppi and daughter-in-law Nitty; a granddaughter, Lisa Racioppi; three great-grandchildren, Donnaliz, Michaul and Frankie Sanchez; and a sister, Florence DeCroce.
Funeral services are private and entrusted to Flynn and Son Funeral, 23 Ford Ave., Fords. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020