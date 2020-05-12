|
|
Dolores Smith
Dolores Smith, 85, resident of the Bridgeway Care Center in Hillsborough passed away Monday evening, May 11, 2020. She is survived by her loving loving husband of 64 years, Theodore "Ted" Smith, her children Ted Smith, Tom Smith, David Smith and Linda Abey and their spouses Debbie, Diana and Leigh. Dolores's joy were her grandchildren Casey, Mat, Jesse and wife Macauley, Nicky, James, Shane, James, Kenny, Christopher, Haleigh and Tyler. Dolores was predeceased by her siblings Jean Danilowicz, Thomas Redenski and infant son Kenneth. Dolores was born in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania to parents Adam and Stella Redenski and attended Hanover High School, played on varsity basketball team, homecoming queen and was the lead in the school play. It is also where as a freshman, she started dating her future husband Ted who was a year older. She told stories of cheering on her star athlete future husband in high school and college and trying to distract him by blowing kisses and gently tugging on her earlobe which was their "secret" code for "I love you". After graduating high school in 1952, Dolores worked for the Social Security System and married Ted in Hanover Township, PA in 1955 after Ted graduated from Kings College. After starting the drive to their honeymoon in Niagra Falls, Dolores begged Ted to turn around because she was afraid of driving so far from home. They checked the map and decided to go "all the way" to Atlantic City which became a favorite destination later in life. The newlyweds moved to Bound Brook, NJ and Dolores worked at Mack Trucks before moving to Manville to raise a family. When the fourth child crowded the small Manville home and Ted was named the first Principal of the then brand new Woods Road Elementary school in Hillsborough, the family moved to their Camden Road in Hillsborough residence where they lived nearly 50 years. When the children were older, Dolores started working for Ethicon in Bridgewater and took courses at Raritan Valley community College where she proudly got "A's". Dolores loved cooking, baking, RV camping in Myrtle Beach with her family and Basil and Carol Smith and their family, Half Circle BBQ, Abes hot dogs, going on cruises and overnight trips to Atlantic City and visiting her sister and mother "on the farm" and most of all, spending time with her children and grandchildren. Known affectionately to her many nieces and nephews as "Aunt Lore", she will forever be remembered for her sweet kindness and famous meatballs. Two and half years ago, Dolores entered the Bridgeway facility and their love story continued when Ted joined Dolores at Bridgeway rooming together the past year until she passed. Memorial donations may be made in Dolores's memory to New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, PO Box 338, Morristown, NJ 07963.
Published in Courier News from May 12 to May 13, 2020