Dolores Smith Walsh
Woodbridge - Dolores Smith Walsh 93, of Menlo Park Terr. Section of Woodbridge, entered into eternal rest, August 11, 2019 at her home. She was born in Manhattan and has resided here for since 1967.
She loved horror movies, sewing, crocheting, and cooking. Dolores lived her life for her children and grandchildren.
Dolores was predeceased by her husband Thomas in 2018, and her children Gerard Walsh, Thomas Walsh Jr., Annmarie Walsh, and Sean Walsh and her siblings Joseph, Billy, Helen, Rita and Theresa Smith. She is survived by her grandchildren Shane Walsh, Tarah Walsh, Thomas Ault, Angela Ault, Glenn Davidson and Kevin Harlfinger, her great grandson Sal Maurice, and her dear friend Nancy Rubin.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10 am at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords followed by a 10:30 am funeral liturgy at Our Lady of Peace R C Church. Interment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 12, 2019