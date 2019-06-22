Services
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-4227
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Malfucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores T. Hughes Malfucci

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dolores T. Hughes Malfucci Obituary
Dolores T. Hughes Malfucci

Piscataway - Dolores T. Hughes Malfucci, 94, formerly of Piscataway, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Garden Spot Village in New Holland, PA with her loving family by her side. Born in Plainfield, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Myrtle (Starr) Murray.

Dolores was a longtime resident of Piscataway, she attended St. John's School in Dunellen and graduated from Mount St. Mary's Academy in Watchung in 1944. She married Harold Hughes in 1948 and they began a family together. She was a certified dental technician for many years. She was a communicant of St. John's Catholic Church in Dunellen, and later Our Lady of Lourdes Church in New Holland, PA. After her beloved husband Harold passed away, Dolores married Joseph Malfucci in 1997. Dolores' greatest joy came from her family, and in later years, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her parents, Dolores was predeceased by her husband, Harold Hughes in 1992, and by her second husband Joseph Malfuuci, in 2008. She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Thompson of New Holland, PA and Eileen Riddle of Ephrata, PA and by her son, Harold Hughes of Piscataway, NJ. She is also survived by her 8 cherished grandchildren and 7 adored great grandchildren.

Friends may visit the family on Monday, June 24 from 11:00am-12:00pm at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave in Dunellen. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 12:00pm with burial to follow at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway.
Published in Courier News on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now