Dolores T. Hughes Malfucci
Piscataway - Dolores T. Hughes Malfucci, 94, formerly of Piscataway, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Garden Spot Village in New Holland, PA with her loving family by her side. Born in Plainfield, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Myrtle (Starr) Murray.
Dolores was a longtime resident of Piscataway, she attended St. John's School in Dunellen and graduated from Mount St. Mary's Academy in Watchung in 1944. She married Harold Hughes in 1948 and they began a family together. She was a certified dental technician for many years. She was a communicant of St. John's Catholic Church in Dunellen, and later Our Lady of Lourdes Church in New Holland, PA. After her beloved husband Harold passed away, Dolores married Joseph Malfucci in 1997. Dolores' greatest joy came from her family, and in later years, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Besides her parents, Dolores was predeceased by her husband, Harold Hughes in 1992, and by her second husband Joseph Malfuuci, in 2008. She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Thompson of New Holland, PA and Eileen Riddle of Ephrata, PA and by her son, Harold Hughes of Piscataway, NJ. She is also survived by her 8 cherished grandchildren and 7 adored great grandchildren.
Friends may visit the family on Monday, June 24 from 11:00am-12:00pm at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave in Dunellen. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 12:00pm with burial to follow at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway.
Published in Courier News on June 22, 2019