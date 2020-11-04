Dolores Vivian Andras



Edison, NJ - Dolores Vivian Andras, age 79, died suddenly at her home in Edison, NJ on November 2, 2020 surrounded by her family.



Mrs. Andras was born in East Orange, NJ to Grace and John Cavallo. She was employed at Rutgers University as an Administrative Assistant in the Curriculum Lab in Piscataway, NJ. She also taught Sunday School at St. Paul the Apostle RC Church for over 10 years.



Dolores was predeceased by her parents, Grace and John Cavallo, and her son-in-law, Richard Walton. She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Edward Andras. Dolores has two devoted daughters: Jacqueline Ann Walton of North Brunswick and Carolyn Blair-Swendsen of Edison. She is also survived by two wonderful grandchildren, Ricky Walton and Marissa Blair. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who dedicated her life to her family.



Friends can pay their respects to the family on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Jaqui-Kuhn Funeral Home, 17 S. Adelaide Avenue, Highland Park between 9:30 am to 11 am. A funeral mass will be offered at Transfiguration of the Lord Parish (St. Paul the Apostle Church) Raritan Ave and S 6th Ave, Highland Park at 11:30 am. She will be buried at St. Gertrude's Cemetery, Colonia, NJ.









