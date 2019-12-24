Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
319 Amboy Ave.
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-2134
Metuchen - Domenica Calello, age 82, of Metuchen, entered into eternal rest December 22, 2019 at her home. She was born in Spilinga, Italy and has resided here since 1966.

She was an Assembly Worker at Gulton Industries in Metuchen for many years.

She was a communicant of St. Francis Cathedral in Metuchen.

Domenica was predeceased by her sister Rosa and her brother Antonio. She is survived by her brothers Ralph of Edison, Pasquale of Metuchen, Serafino of Metuchen, and Michele of Italy, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 9:45 am at the Flynn and Son/Koyen Funeral Home 319 Amboy Avenue, Metuchen followed by a 10:15 AM Funeral Liturgy at St. Francis Cathedral. Entombment will be in Woodbridge Memorial Gardens. Visitation is Friday from 4-8 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
