Domenica "Judy" Pepin
Smyrna, DE - Domenica "Judy" Pepin passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Pinnacle Rehab and Health Care, Smyrna, DE. She was 62.
Born in New Brunswick, she resided in Highland Park and East Brunswick, NJ, before moving to Magnolia, DE, 7 years ago.
Prior to retiring in 2013, she was a laborer with Easter Seals Center, New Brunswick, NJ, where she worked for over 30 years.
She was predeceased by her parents, Constance and Armand G. Pepin, her niece Jessica Pepin LaMarche and her nephew, Armand M. Pepin. Surviving are her brother, Armand G. Pepin, and his wife, Evelyn, of Magnolia, DE.
Services were entrusted to The Brunswick Memorial Home, East Brunswick, and were private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Easter Seals NJ, 25 Kennedy Blvd., Suite 600, East Brunswick, NJ 08816.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 24 to May 25, 2020