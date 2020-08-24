Dominic Serrao
Whitehouse Station - Dominic Serrao, age 51, of Whitehouse Station, NJ, died suddenly at his home on Friday, August 21, 2020.
Born in Bombay, India, he was the son of Daniel Louis and Lucy (Dsouza) Serrao.
Dominic lived in Somerset before moving to Whitehouse Station in 1999.
He worked as the Finance Director of the Americas for Dell Technologies Inc. in Warren.
Dominic was a reverent parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Whitehouse Station. He was a faith filled man with a true devotion to the Blessed Mother. He enjoyed traveling and exploring new places. A passionate photographer, he was known for early risings or late evenings in his quest to capture the best shot. He had the ability to make everyone laugh with his jokes and had such a curiosity for the world. He never stopped learning, and the people around him never stopped learning from him. Dominic valued his family above all else and was so very proud of his children.
Along with his parents, Dominic is survived by his beloved wife of 24 years, Matilda; his children, Danielle and Christopher; his brother, Rudy and his wife, Flavia of Basking Ridge; his sister, Veronica Pinto and her husband, Clarence of India as well as several nieces and nephews.
A funeral liturgy will be held on Friday at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Whitehouse Station.
Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Kearns Funeral Home, 103 Old Highway 28, Whitehouse, NJ 08888.
Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Annandale, NJ.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made through IN MEMORY OF at www.inmemof.org/dominic-serrao
for the benefit of the Blue Army Shrine.
For more information or to send condolences please visit www.kearnsfuneralhome.com