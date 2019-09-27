|
Dominick Foti
Bridgewater - Dominick Foti, 87, died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Viewing, Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5-8pm at Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887. Funeral services, Saturday, September 28, 2019 beginning with a viewing from 8:30-9:15am at the funeral home followed by a 10am Funeral Mass at Church of the Holy Trinity 60 Maple Street, Bridgewater, NJ. Entombment St. Bernard Cemetery, Bridgewater, NJ. To send an on-line condolence visit www.bongiovifuneralhome.com.
"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News on Sept. 27, 2019