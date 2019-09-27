Services
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
(908) 725-1887
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:15 AM
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Trinity
60 Maple Street
Bridgewater, NJ
View Map
Dominick Foti Obituary
Dominick Foti

Bridgewater - Dominick Foti, 87, died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Viewing, Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5-8pm at Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887. Funeral services, Saturday, September 28, 2019 beginning with a viewing from 8:30-9:15am at the funeral home followed by a 10am Funeral Mass at Church of the Holy Trinity 60 Maple Street, Bridgewater, NJ. Entombment St. Bernard Cemetery, Bridgewater, NJ. To send an on-line condolence visit www.bongiovifuneralhome.com.

"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News on Sept. 27, 2019
