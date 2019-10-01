|
|
Dominick Frank Canace
Edison - Dominick Frank Canace, Edison, NJ, passed away at home September 28, 2019. He was 87.
Dominick was predeceased by his parents Frank and Theresa Fede Canace; and his sister Marie Canace Misiewicz. He leaves his wife of 46 years Carole Miseno Canace, stepdaughter MaryLisa Rapa of East Hanover, NJ, brother Thomas Canace and sister-in-law Eileen of Myrtle Beach, SC, sisters-in-law Patricia Wallin and Judith Draus of Amsterdam, NY, beloved aunt Helen Ollo of Barnegat, NJ, and beloved nephews, nieces and cousins.
Dominick was born and raised in Newark, NJ, and graduated from West Side High School, Newark, NJ. He served in the United States Air Force as a radio operator at Keesler AFB, Biloxi, MI and in Germany and was honorably discharged in 1956.
Dominick was an electro-mechanical, printed circuit and mechanical computer-assisted designer. During his career he was on assignment to over 20 companies in NJ and finally settled and retired from Tyco Electronics, Somerville, NJ in April 2003.
Private cremation arrangements are under the direction of Gosselin Funeral Home, Edison, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019