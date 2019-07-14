|
Dominick G. "Buddy" Freda, Sr.
East Brunswick - Dominick G. "Buddy" Freda, Sr., 86, of East Brunswick passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at his home.
Born and raised in Newark, Nick settled in East Brunswick in 1967. He served in the United States Army where he was stationed in Italy during the Korean Conflict. He retired in 2004 after 30 years of service from Temple B'nai Shalom of East Brunswick. He enjoyed drawing, music and car shows. While he loved all sports, he was an avid fan of the New York Yankees. His passion, however, was spending time with his grandchildren and his Sunday and Holiday family dinners.
Predeceased by his wife Anna, his children Renee and Dominick Freda, his siblings, Theresa Patterson, Adeline Freda, Antoinette Kurtis, and John and Fred Freda, he is survived by his daughter, Michele Pellino and her husband James, of Monroe Twp; his brother, Lawrence Freda; his grandchildren, Heather, Nicole, Michele, James, Joey and Jennifer, and; his great-grandchildren, Hailey, CJ, Dillon, Caleb and Amelia.
Funeral services will begin at 9:45 AM Wednesday from Spotswood Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Spotswood, followed by a 10:45 AM Mass of Christian Burial from Immaculate Conception Church, Spotswood. Interment will be in the Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Funeral Home.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 14, 2019