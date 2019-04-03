Resources
DOMINICK J. CLEMENTI, SR.

8/10/1919 - 4/3/2005

Our hearts were

truly broken,

the day you said

goodbye.

If tears could bring

you back to us,

you never would

have died.

As each day slowly

passes, we miss you

more and more.

Your strength, your love,

your laughter, have gone

to heaven's door.

Please know that you are

with us, today

and everyday.

Our love for you will

never fade, you are

never far away.

All of our love

forever and always,

Dom Jr., Dee,

Rick, Mandy, Josh,

Nicky, Carolee,

Mike, Maria and Ethan
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019
