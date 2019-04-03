|
|
In Loving Memory Of
DOMINICK J. CLEMENTI, SR.
8/10/1919 - 4/3/2005
Our hearts were
truly broken,
the day you said
goodbye.
If tears could bring
you back to us,
you never would
have died.
As each day slowly
passes, we miss you
more and more.
Your strength, your love,
your laughter, have gone
to heaven's door.
Please know that you are
with us, today
and everyday.
Our love for you will
never fade, you are
never far away.
All of our love
forever and always,
Dom Jr., Dee,
Rick, Mandy, Josh,
Nicky, Carolee,
Mike, Maria and Ethan
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019