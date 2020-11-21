Dominick J. Clementi Jr.



North Brunswick - July 1, 1955 - November 16, 2020



Dominick J. Clementi Jr., 65, passed away, peacefully, at home in North Brunswick, on Monday, November 16, 2020, after courageously battling an illness.



He was born and raised in New Brunswick. He graduated from New Brunswick High School Class of 1973. He went on to graduate from Ryder Tech HVAC School with a certification in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration. He worked for Somerset Syrup and Motor Machine, before becoming part owner and driver of a Victory Taxi, in partnership with his father. He then was employed by the City of New Brunswick Department of Public Works, becoming a Supervisor of the city's Sewer Department, from where he retired.



Dominick was an avid hunter and fisherman, hobbies we shared with his two sons. They took yearly hunting trips to Pennsylvania and went out on fishing excursions from the Jersey Shore. He was a member of the New Brunswick Eagles, where he spent time with many friends.



Dominick is predeceased by his parents, Dominick J. Clementi Sr. and Josephine Clementi. He is survived by his sons, Dominick J. Clementi III and his wife, Carolee, of Thompson, PA, and Michael Clementi and his wife Maria, of Hamilton, NJ, his sister, Dolores Bemiss and her husband, Richard, of Somerset, his niece and goddaughter, Amanda Cohen and her husband, Joshua, of North Brunswick, and their son, his great nephew, Ethan Joseph, with whom he loved to spend time sharing snacks and "spinning the wheel," and many, many relatives and friends who he loved and cherished.



Services and entombment will be private due to Covid restrictions. In lieu of flowers, mass cards may be sent to his sister, Dolores Bemiss at 31 Tallman Lane, Somerset, NJ 08873.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store