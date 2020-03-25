|
Dominick "Donny" Papera
Manville - Dominick "Donny" Papera, 72, died at his home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Donny is survived by his beloved wife Carol, loving step-son William Ettel (Karen), cherished grandchildren Alyssa, Adreanna and Avery, sisters Lena DelMonte and Mary Demyan (Steve). He is predeceased by his parents, a brother Frank and a sister Ann Leibold.
Funeral services are private under the direction of the Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887. To send an online condolence visitwww.Bongiovifuneralhome.com.
"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020