|
|
Donald Boyd Fraser
Milltown - Donald Boyd Fraser, 88, of Milltown died on July 5, 2019 after a short illness. Don was a Ph.D. chemist who spent 37 years as a chemistry professor at Essex County College, commencing with the founding of the college in 1968.
Don was born on November 15, 1930 in Teaneck, New Jersey. His parents were Marion and Angus Fraser, and he grew up primarily in Jersey City. He lived for 2 years in the Panama Canal Zone.
Don was a graduate of St. Peter's College and received his Ph.D. from Rutgers. Before entering his long career as a beloved teacher, he was a research chemist at several large companies.
Don was a dedicated follower of Rutgers sports and volunteered for 40 years as the head statistician at Rutgers football games. In 1976, he was Referee of the New Brunswick Touchdown Club during the team's undefeated season, leading a large contingent of family, friends, and fans to Hawaii to cheer on the Scarlet Knights.
An expert and passionate duplicate bridge player for almost 70 years, in 2019 Don earned the rare rank of Silver Life Master from the American Contract Bridge League. In his later years, he also loved playing poker especially with his sons and grandchildren.
Don lived in Milltown for 58 years and was a devoted volunteer to the youth of Milltown, serving with distinction on the Board of Education from 1969-1976 including two years as president. Don also served as a volunteer leader for Boy Scout Troop 33. He was a longtime parishioner at St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in New Brunswick and a former member of the Milltown Lions Club.
Don was a faithful Catholic. More than anything, he was devoted to his family, loyal to his friends and welcoming and helpful to all. He loved to meet new people, striking up conversations with everyone he met. He put both his sons through college and law school and he loved Notre Dame football and Georgetown basketball.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Ellen Orlowski Fraser, his two sons, Donald Jr. and Christopher, his daughter-in-law Susan, his three grandchildren, Kylie, Allie and Jack, his nieces, Gwen and Amy, his nephew, Michael, and many other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday at St. Mary of Mount Virgin Church, at the corner of Remsen Avenue and Sanford Street in New Brunswick. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a scholarship fund being created in Don's memory at St. Joseph's High School in Metuchen, NJ. Arrangements are under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 7, 2019