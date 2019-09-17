|
|
Donald D. Stewart Sr.
South Plainfield - Donald D. Stewart Sr. was born in Estherville, Iowa on May 19, 1933 and was adopted by Charles H. and Macy Norma (Munden) Stewart.
After attending seven different grammar schools, he graduated from Estherville High School a year early in 1950.
While in high school, he enlisted in Battery C, 194th Field Artillery Battalion, Iowa National Guard. He served 33 months with 23 months on active duty in Wisconsin and Germany.
In 1952, he enrolled in Estherville Junior College where on the first day he was to meet his future bride. After a year at Iowa State College in Ames, Iowa, he married Phyllis A. Johnson on July 6, 1954. Later, they moved to Mankato where he graduated from Minnesota State University in 1957 with a major in Chemistry and minor and History.
After relocating to New Jersey, Donald was employed by Union Carbide in the Plastic Research Department for almost 40 years retiring in 1997. He was in the inventor of three patents and co-authored 11 technical publications. Donald and Phyllis had been residents of South Plainfield since 1971 where they raised their five sons and were members of Redeemer Lutheran Church of Westfield for over 40 years. In addition, Donald was also a Scout Leader of Pack 274 Troop 8 for 25 years.
In 2004, Donald's wife of nearly 50 years, Phyllis, passed away. Also preceding Donald in death is a son Dennis who died in 1993, daughter-in-law, Phyllis, in 2004 as well as his father in 1943 and mother in 1983.
He is survived by his wife, Sally; siblings, Troy Stewart and his wife Regina Roe of Estherville, Iowa, Nancy Reimers of Burnsville, Minnesota and Thomas McCormick of Texas; sons, Terry K. Stewart and his wife Linda of Metuchen, Timothy M. Stewart and his wife Evelyn of Shepherdsville, Kentucky and Donald D. Stewart and his wife Stefanie of Phillipsburg and 10 grandchildren. Also surviving are two great grandchildren.
A Memorial Gathering for relatives and friends will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 beginning at 10:30am in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home for Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ followed by a 12:30pm funeral service in the funeral home.
Interment of Donald's cremated remains will immediately follow at Hillside Cemetery of Samptown, South Plainfield.
For additional information please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on Sept. 17, 2019