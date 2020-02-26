|
Donald Douglas
Freehold - Donald George Douglas, 82, of Freehold died peacefully on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at Care One at Wall. Born in Newark he grew up in Laurence Harbor, raised his family in Morgan and retired to Freehold. He was a U.S. Navy serviceman serving on the U.S.S. Currituck from 1955 - 1957 in the Mediterranean. He was a longstanding and respected member of Glaziers Local 1009, working for Newark Glass Company.
Son of the late Harry and Jeanne Holden Douglas he is also predeceased by his high school sweetheart, his wife Jeanne Macrae Douglas in 1998; his brother Wally Holden; his sister Barbara Kennovin and his loving daughter-in-law Jacqueline Ramos Douglas. He is survived by his sons Daniel Floyd Douglas and Theodore Seton Douglas; his daughter Barbara Ust; his grandchildren Anderson Christian and Amanda Kristen Douglas, Mitchell and Jake Douglas and Alexander, III, Emily Rose and Jeanne Emory Ust and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday February 28, 2020 at 9:15am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Lawrence R.C. Church, Laurence Harbor. Cremation will be private. Visitation will be on Thursday (today) from 5 to 8pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Catholic Charities USA in honor of Donald and Jeanne Douglas.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020