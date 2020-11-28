1/1
Donald E. Herman
Donald E. Herman

South Plainfield - Donald E. Herman, 77, passed away on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 26, 2020 at RWJUH - Somerset Medical Center in Somerville.

Born in Newark, NJ he grew up and resided in Newark and Dunellen before settling to South Plainfield in 1969.

Donald had been employed by Shop Rite in Piscataway and Middlesex for approximately 40 years before retiring. After a few years he took a job with CVS where he worked for 10 years before retiring again 3 years ago.

He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Edna; brother, Arnold; sister, Doris Burns and great grandchildren, Ashlee and Devin Corveleyn.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 56 years Betty; two sons, Louis and Richard; daughter, Cathy; brothers, Charles and wife Titika and Bernie, four grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in laws and his four legged best friend Jet.

Family and friends may attend visitation hours on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM in the Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854.

A funeral service will begin on Tuesday at 8 PM in the funeral home. Cremation will take place privately.

During this ongoing pandemic, according to Executive Orders and the CDC guild lines, we kindly ask that face masks must be worn while visiting, to be mindful of physical distancing to the best of your ability.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the go fund me page at: www.gofundme.com/f/v23v5-funeral-expenses

For a full obituary please visit his interactive web page at www.piscatawayfuneralhome.com






Published in Courier News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Piscataway Funeral Home
DEC
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Piscataway Funeral Home
DEC
1
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Piscataway Funeral Home
