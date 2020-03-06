|
|
Donald F. Harrity
Iselin - Donald F. Harrity, 86, of Iselin, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Mary Anne Hale Pavilion of Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA & lived in Irvington before moving in Iselin in 1963. He worked for Monsanto in Kenilworth for over 30 years as an accountant. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a parishioner & Knight of Columbus of St. Cecelia's RC Church in Iselin. He was a member of the American Legion T. Nulty Post 471 in Iselin. He helped to run the Bingo at the Veterans Home & was the Past President of the Iselin Baseball League. He enjoyed working out at the Woodbridge Senior Center & bowling, even until the age of 84.
He was predeceased by his wife, Nancy (d.2013); parents, James & Agnes; & 5 siblings.
He is survived by his three sons, Donald F. Jr. & wife Donna of Marion, IA, Thomas & wife Jill of Pennington, NJ & Patrick and wife Kelly of Jamesburg, NJ; 7 grandchildren, Sean, Erin & husband Josh, Brian, James, Pat Jr. & wife Christina, Collin and Shannon; & many nieces & nephews.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 9:30 am from the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 1225 Green Street & Cooper Avenue, Iselin followed by a 10 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Cecelia's RC Church, Iselin. Interment will be in Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Legion T. Nulty Post 471, 25 Brown Ave, Iselin, NJ 08830.
To send condolences please visit www.costello-runyon.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020