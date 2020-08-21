Donald G. Medvar



Whiting - Donald G Medvar, 88, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Virtua Hospital @ Samaritan Hospice, Mount Holly, NJ.



Donald was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy. He served his country during the Korean War in the United States Navy. He was employed by Petroleum Specialties, Perth Amboy for 26 years as a Pump Operator. He retired in 1993. He loved to travel on cruises and going to Atlantic City. He was always there to give a helping hand to anybody.



He is preceded in death by his devoted spouse, Bernice T. ( nee Trella ) Medvar, who passed away in 2011; loving son of Frank and Harriette ( nee Richards ); dear brother of Shirley, Richard Medvar, Ethel Paine and Eleanor Glocia.



He is survived by his son Michael and his wife Barbara Medvar; dear brother of Dorothy Medvar; cherished companion Edna Sasso; adored uncle of many nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11 am at the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy. Interment will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery. Visiting is on Sunday from 1 ~ 3 pm.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store