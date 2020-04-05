|
Donald Gallagher
Parlin - Donald M. Gallagher, 87, of Parlin passed away on Friday April 3, 2020 at home with his family. Born in Philadelphia he was very proud to have grown up in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He served as a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was a communicant of St. Mary's R. C. Church, South Amboy. Donald was a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University and Seton Hall University School of Law. He practiced family law in addition to working at Allied Chemical, Nabisco Brands and Jormith Real Estate, Appraisal & Title Company. After retiring, he worked with his son at Mark Gallagher Concrete.
Donald will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. His family and friends knew him for his love of literature, art, history, music and classic movies. Donald was often referred to, by many, as the smartest man they have ever known. His engaging and animated conversations left his audience with new perspectives and knowledge.
He was a true Irishman as evidenced by his gift of gab, welcoming nature and whiskey sours.
Son of the late John J. and Ellen E. MacDonald Gallagher he is also predeceased by his wife Eleanor M. Jordan Gallagher in January and his brothers Raymond, John and Robert. He is survived by his son, Mark Gallagher and his wife Eleanora of Woodbridge; three daughters, Donna Porpora and her husband Gerard of Brick Township, Amy Gallagher at home, and Kelly Decker and her husband Tom of Egg Harbor Township; five grandsons, Justin, Thomas, Christopher, Charles, and Alexander and four granddaughters, Julie, Olivia, Kate, and Jamie.
Interment in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown will be private. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Church under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Gary Sinise Foundation, which serves the nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020