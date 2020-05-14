|
Donald Geczi
East Brunswick - On Monday, May 11, 2020, Donald Geczi of East Brunswick, NJ passed away peacefully at the age of 82.
Don was born in July 1937 to Michael and Rose (Supko) Gecziin their home in Metuchen, N.J. He graduated from Metuchen High School in 1955 and began his career with Acme Markets. In August 1958, he married his sweetheart, Alicia, and moved to East Brunswick, N.J., where they raised their four children.
Don enjoyed fishing and taking care of his home and gardens, but his main source of happiness was his family and friends. That was evident in all he said and did.
As an animated storyteller, with no fear of making a spectacle of himself, it's likely all who met him won't soon forget him. He enjoyed being the life of the party and wouldn't let an opportunity for a laugh pass him by. He leaves his loved ones with stories to tell for years to come. He will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him as Don, Dad, Poppy, Uncle Don and friend.
Don was predeceased in death by his wife, Alicia (Martineau) Geczi, and his daughter-in-law Kim Geczi. He is survived by his beloved children, Donna Geczi of East Brunswick, N.J.; Donald Geczi Jr. and his wife,Judy, of Des Peres, Mo.; Debra Williams and her husband, Richard, of Milltown,N.J.; and Douglas Geczi of Shelbyville, Tenn.; his nine grandchildren, Brianna,John, Matthew, Ryan, Kristin, Alicia, Billy, Candice and Anthony; and his tengreat-grandchildren, Hailey,Charlotte, RJ, Abby, Paul, Parker, Warren, AJ, Rylie and Owen.
Services will be announced at a later date. www.bronsonandguthleinfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from May 14 to May 15, 2020