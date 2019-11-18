|
Donald H. Petry
Milltown - Donald H. Petry, of Milltown, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 81.
Born in New Brunswick, he lived in Milltown all of his life. Before retiring in 1999, Don worked for Milltown Borough for 44 years. He started as a garbage man, than meter reader, fire special policeman, and most recently as a crossing guard and dog and swan warden. He's also widely known as being Uncle Sam at the start of the Milltown 4th of July Parade for several years.
Don was a volunteer exempt Milltown fireman with Cottage Avenue Firehouse. He was an avid bowler at Carolier Lanes. He also was an Eagle's fan and loved traveling.
He's predeceased by his parents Hylan and Audrey Petry, and his brother Grant Petry.
Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Anita M. (Shaffer) Petry; his son Donald H. Petry, II and his wife Amelia, of Millstone Twp.; his daughter Heidi and her husband David Corrente of Milltown; his grandchildren Lt. Jessica Strickland and Jeremy Corrente; and his sister Kathie.
Friends and relatives may call on Saturday, November 23rd, from 1:00 - 4:00 pm at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St.-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , www.ca.org. You may sign the online condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019