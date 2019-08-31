|
|
Donald J. Wernik
Metuchen - Donald J. Wernik was born on May 12, 1925 to Abraham & Ida Wernik. He graduated Metuchen High School in 1943, where he was an All-State Football Player. After High School, Don enlisted in the Marines. As Sergeant, he served in the Pacific during the Okinawa campaign. Don graduated from Rutgers College of Pharmacy in 1950 and became a registered Pharmacist in 1951. He was a third generation pharmacist with his son, Hal, following in his footsteps.
Don served as Proprietor of Wernik's Pharmacy (founded by his Grandfather Morris and his Father Abe) from 1951 - 1989, and served as President of the New Jersey Pharmaceutical Association from 1965-1966. Don was a former board member of the NJ State Board of Pharmacy. He taught at Rutgers School of Pharmacy from 1972 to 1996, running the intern program. He became known as "Uncle Don" by his students, while imparting his special brand of wisdom upon thousands. He was a nationally recognized innovator in the field of Community Pharmacy, pioneering Profile Record Cards.
Don served on the Metuchen Borough Council from 1967-1969 and was Mayor of Metuchen from 1969-1979. Later, he served as Middlesex County Freeholder from 1981-1990. He was a proud democrat. Don was inducted into Metuchen High School's Inaugural Hall of Fame in 2016. The Wernik family were co-founders of the Metuchen Jewish Community Center in 1955.
"Uncle Don" "Pop" Wernik was known for his good humor, ready smile and love of his family, Rutgers and his cherished wife, Joyce. He will be immeasurably missed.
Don married Joyce, the love of his life, in 1949, who survives him. He is also survived by daughters, Bonnie Levine (Larry) & Sue Wernik-Gross (Freddy) and sons, Hal (Gianna) & Bruce (Hanna), as well as 8 grandchildren Matthew, Shari, Gabby, Sofia, Mandy, Tiffany, Seiler and Sammy, and two great-grand children Sloane and Carter; a sister Charlotte Sheratsky; brothers Malcolm and Joseph (Miriam). He was predeceased by a brother Morton.
The funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Temple Neve Shalom, 250 Grove Ave. Metuchen. Interment will follow at Beth Israel cemetery in Woodbridge. Shiva will be observed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 7-9 PM at 99 New Street, Metuchen in the Club Room with a rule that all must smile as much as possible. Arrangements are by the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home. To send condolences please visit costello-runyon.com.
Donations may be made to the Rutgers College of Pharmacy.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 31, 2019