|
|
Donald K. Robertson
Old Bridge - Donald's K. Robertson, 72, passed from this life on February 11th. 2019. He was born and raised in New Brunswick, living the last 40 years in Old Bridge.
He proudly served his country in the Vietnam war as a United States Marine and is a Purple Heart recipient. Afterwards he began his career as an owner operator truck driver.
Donald rode Harley Davidsons as his father did, enjoyed the shore, A.C., boating, watching the news. His grandchildren were the light of his life.
Lovingly known as Bud, The Don, and The Viking, his charisma touched everyone he met. He never hesitated to help those in need or lend an ear, and his home was always open.
He is predeceased by his father John Robertson Sr., his mother Edith Wahler Robertson, his sister Janet Robertson Pateman and his brother Brian Robertson.
He is survived by his wife Cathy Schmied, daughters Donette, Lynette and Janette, his grandchildren Kattrena, Shane and Jayden; his sister Edythe "Cookie" Doerr, brother John Robertson Jr. and sister Carol Ann Pisacka.
Friends and relatives may call on Saturday, February 16th, from 12:00 - 3:00 pm at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. A Blessing will held during the visitation at 2:45 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Don's name. You may sign the obituary online condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 14, 2019