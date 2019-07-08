|
|
Donald L. Cornman
New Brunswick - Donald L. Cornman, 96, of New Brunswick passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019 at his home. Born in San Francisco to Philip and Grace (Kwartz) Cornman, Don lived most of his life in New Jersey. As a young man he proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps. After his service Don worked as a Salesman for Hair products for Emilini in Edison where he would later retire. Don will be missed by all who knew him.
Donald is predeceased by his loving wife Ann R. Holland in 1998 and both his parents.
Don is survived by many Nieces, Nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick. Family and friends are welcome to gather Wednesday, July 10 at 10:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home, followed by a 11:30 a.m. Mass at St. Mary of Mount Virgin RC Church, 193 Sandford St, New Brunswick. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 8, 2019