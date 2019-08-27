|
|
Donald McCutcheon
Green Brook - Donald McCutcheon, 98, died Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Avalon at Hillsborough. He was born on December 27, 1920 in Elizabeth to Hugh and Salome McCutcheon. Don had resided in Green Brook for 63 years until 2016 when he entered the Avalon in Hillsborough. He was the owner of the Foothill Service Station in Bound Brook for 26 years until his retirement in 1982.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Dunellen for 65 years where he served as an Elder and Deacon and was a member of the Gospel Choir. Don was proud to have served in the US Navy during WWII and had served as a fighter pilot. For his service Don received the Navy Cross, The Distinguished Flying Cross, and the Asiatic-Pacific Medal. As a veteran, he was a member of the Army and Navy Legion of Valor and American Legion Post No. 1000 in Trenton.
Don was the husband of Edna Frazee McCutcheon who died February 7, 2012 and the brother of the late Hugh F. McCutcheon Jr., Barbara Abel, Jean Parker, and Carol Bayless. His family includes a son, Donald McCutcheon Jr. (Donna) of Middlesex; two daughters, Susanne M. King (Harold) of Stockton and Lois McCutcheon (David Leining) of Meriden, CT; four grandchildren; and 3 great-grandsons.
A service will be held at The First Presbyterian Church, 218 Dunellen Ave., Dunellen, on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10AM. Entombment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick. Friends may visit the family at The Mundy Funeral Home, 142 Dunellen Ave., Dunellen on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6 to 8PM. Memorial donations may be made to The First Presbyterian Church, Dunellen or to Embracing Hospice Care, Wall, NJ.To send condolences or sign the guest book, please go to mundyfh.com.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 27, 2019