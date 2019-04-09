Services
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
8:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Bernadette Church
Parlin, NJ
Donald Moran Obituary
Donald Moran

Parlin - Donald J. Moran, 82, of the Parlin section of Old Bridge died after a long illness on Monday April 8, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family. Born in Jersey City, he lived there before moving to Old Bridge 47 years ago. Before retiring he was employed by Lease Line as a diesel mechanic in Carteret. A member of St. Bernadette Church, Parlin, he was avid fan of horse racing.

Son of the late Bernard and Anne Zielinski Moran he is also predeceased by his brother Thomas Moran and his sister Frances Verpent. He is survived by his wife Marilyn Travers Moran of 56 years; his son Darren Moran of Parlin; his daughters Joan Scott and her husband Jeffrey of East Brunswick, April Chin and her husband Edward of Middletown and Shannon Moran of East Brunswick; his sister Judith Newell of Streator, Illinois; his grandchildren Douglas, Brandon, Justin and Catherine and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday April 11, 2019 at 8:45am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette Church, Parlin. Interment will be in New Calvary Cemetery, Parlin. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4 to 8pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 400 Morris Avenue, Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07834.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 9, 2019
