Donald P. MacMath
Bound Brook - Donald P. MacMath, 90, a longtime resident of Bound Brook, N.J. died peacefully with his family on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Donald (Don) was born in Moosic, PA to the late Robert and Blodwen MacMath. He moved to Bound Brook, NJ in 1954 with his wife, Angela, a registered nurse who cared for him throughout his prolonged illness. Don worked at Union Carbide in Research and Development as a lab technician for 40 years, where he was instrumental in developing several new epoxys and glue compounds that are still on the market today. He was a founding member of the Bound Brook Pop Warner Football organization, serving as league and team commissioner for many years. Don was easy going and his hobbies included softball, bowling, and playing cards. Don never missed any of his sons' athletic events. His support continued as he proudly attended his grandchildrens' endeavors.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Angela (Sperazza) MacMath, and his four sons Donald, Thomas and his wife Michele, Sandy and his wife Amy, and Scott and his wife Lori. Don was a beloved grandfather to his 9 grandchildren: Donald, Andrew, Danielle, Derek, Madison, Delaney, Justin, Hayden, and Brett, as well as a loving great-grandfather to Aidan and Liam. He is also survived by his brother David and sister Gertrude. Along with his parents Robert and Blodwen, Donald is predeceased by his siblings Robert, Margaret, Thomas, and Archibald.
Visitation will be at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave, Bound Brook on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Bound Brook Presbyterian Church, 409 Mountain Ave. Burial will follow at the Bound Brook Cemetery.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 25, 2019