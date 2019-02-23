Services
Crabiel Park West Funeral Chapel
239 LIVINGSTON AVENUE
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 828-2332
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Anshe Emeth Memorial Temple
222 Livingston Avenue
New Brunswick, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Donald R. King

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Donald R. King Obituary
Dr. Donald R. King

Dayton - Dr. Donald R. King, 85, of Dayton, NJ died Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in Haddonfield, NJ, Dr. King resided in East Brunswick before moving to /Dayton sixteen years ago.

He was a professor at Rutgers University for 35 years before retiring almost 20 years ago. Dr. King receiv4d all four of his degrees from Rutgers: Bachelors and Masters in Mathematics and Masters and PhD in Library Science.

A prolific writer, he enjoyed reading, Sudoku, traveling and teaching English as a Second Language.

Son of the late Roy J. and Marion (Kerr) King, he is survived by his beloved wife Elisabeth (Schwartz) King, his son and daughter-in-law, Henry and Tracie King, of Stockton, NJ, his daughter and her spouse Susan King and Barbara Hall, of Philadelphia, PA, and his five grandchildren, Samuel, Anna Rose, Eli, Noah and Michael King.

Funeral Services will be held at the Anshe Emeth Memorial Temple, 222 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 11 am. Interment will follow at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ. Memorial Contributions may be made to any favorite charity.

Arrangements are by the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now