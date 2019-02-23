|
|
Dr. Donald R. King
Dayton - Dr. Donald R. King, 85, of Dayton, NJ died Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in Haddonfield, NJ, Dr. King resided in East Brunswick before moving to /Dayton sixteen years ago.
He was a professor at Rutgers University for 35 years before retiring almost 20 years ago. Dr. King receiv4d all four of his degrees from Rutgers: Bachelors and Masters in Mathematics and Masters and PhD in Library Science.
A prolific writer, he enjoyed reading, Sudoku, traveling and teaching English as a Second Language.
Son of the late Roy J. and Marion (Kerr) King, he is survived by his beloved wife Elisabeth (Schwartz) King, his son and daughter-in-law, Henry and Tracie King, of Stockton, NJ, his daughter and her spouse Susan King and Barbara Hall, of Philadelphia, PA, and his five grandchildren, Samuel, Anna Rose, Eli, Noah and Michael King.
Funeral Services will be held at the Anshe Emeth Memorial Temple, 222 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 11 am. Interment will follow at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ. Memorial Contributions may be made to any favorite charity.
Arrangements are by the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 23, 2019