Donald R. McGrath
Edison, formerly of North Brunswick - Donald R. McGrath died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was 85.
Born in Rockville Centre, New York he lived in North Brunswick before moving to Edison 4 years ago. He was a traffic manager at Alcan Aluminum in Woodbridge for over 30 years before his retirement.
Mr. McGrath was a veteran of the United States Army having served post Korean War.
He was predeceased by his son Timothy McGrath. Surviving are his son Michael P. McGrath and his wife Karen of Hillsborough; two daughters - Colleen Castronova and her husband Victor of Point Pleasant and Eileen Ramsey of Barnegat; his brother Peter McGrath of Norwich, New York; his ex-wife Patricia Hamilton of Toms River; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 9:15 AM Friday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:00 AM Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church in Milltown. Entombment will follow at Clover Leaf Memorial Park in Woodbridge.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on July 31, 2019