Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:15 AM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church
Milltown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald McGrath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald R. McGrath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald R. McGrath Obituary
Donald R. McGrath

Edison, formerly of North Brunswick - Donald R. McGrath died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was 85.

Born in Rockville Centre, New York he lived in North Brunswick before moving to Edison 4 years ago. He was a traffic manager at Alcan Aluminum in Woodbridge for over 30 years before his retirement.

Mr. McGrath was a veteran of the United States Army having served post Korean War.

He was predeceased by his son Timothy McGrath. Surviving are his son Michael P. McGrath and his wife Karen of Hillsborough; two daughters - Colleen Castronova and her husband Victor of Point Pleasant and Eileen Ramsey of Barnegat; his brother Peter McGrath of Norwich, New York; his ex-wife Patricia Hamilton of Toms River; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 9:15 AM Friday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:00 AM Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church in Milltown. Entombment will follow at Clover Leaf Memorial Park in Woodbridge.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now