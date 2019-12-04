|
|
Donald Robert Purkiss
Hunterdon County - Donald Robert Purkiss, 85, died on November 30th, 2019 after a long illness. He was born in Somerville on December 19th, 1933 to parents George and Mae Purkiss.
Don grew up in Middlesex and graduated from Bound Brook High School in 1951. He was a certified HVAC technician and held NJ Plumbing license #150. He worked for WM Zepp for 17 years before moving to Total Energy Service in Bound Brook as a field supervisor until his retirement in 2000.
As a man who liked to keep busy, he was always involved in some project. It was usually helping friends although he did find time to build his own house in Bridgewater.
After moving to Hunterdon County, he busied himself with tending to the family farm and helping his daughters with 4-H including building his own horse trailer (with a bar inside). Upon retirement he started a business selling Fig Trees, but he wouldn't sell you one unless he was absolutely sure you knew how to care for it.
Don is survived by his wife of 64 years Jane (Bendler), Daughters Bonnie and husband Tom Hendricks of Middlesex NJ, Dawn Purkiss and husband Gary Zschack of Princess Anne MD and Donna and husband Chris Wenson of Bound Brook.
He was also the loving grandfather to Vinny, Chris, Emily and Stewart. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers and young son Donald Jr.
Gathering with the family will be Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM, with the funeral service to follow at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook. Cremation will be private.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019