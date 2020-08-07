Donald S. Balunis



Donald S. Balunis, 76, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, under the care of hospice in The Villages, Florida with his wife, Betty, at his side. He fought a courageous battle against lung cancer.



Don was born in Somerville, New Jersey and resided there until three years ago. He had been employed for many years at Hamon Research-Cottrell in Branchburg, New Jersey and was also employed at Merck in Rahway, New Jersey.



Many years were spent enjoying weekends at the Jersey Shore fishing, boating, playing cards with friends and visits to the Atlantic City casinos. In June 2017, a long-time dream was realized by relocating to The Villages in Florida. There he enjoyed a wonderful life with days of playing cards, especially Super Samba, trips and enjoying the many activities at The Villages, all of which were fondly shared with Marilyn, Bruce, and his many new friends.



He is survived by Elizabeth (Betty), his wife of 49 years; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; Evelyn Balunis, Joseph Trombadore, Patricia Bosworth, Marilyn (Bruce) Rossi, Maureen (Curt) Kozielec, Dan (Sue) Bosworth, and his many wonderful nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



Don was truly blessed to have such a loving and caring circle of family and friends. He will always be remembered as a wonderful and kind person and will be so sadly missed.



He is predeceased by his parents, Frank and Helen Balunis, his brothers, Russ and Mel, and his sisters Romaine Trombadore and Patricia Lauler.



Cremation arrangements are entrusted to the Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society in Lady Lake, Florida. There are no public services planned.









