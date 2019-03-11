Services
- - Donald Shustak, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, then residing in Monroe Township for the last twenty-two years, he was the beloved husband of Rose nee: Rudman. He will be missed and remembered by his sons Robert and his wife Phyllis, and Howard, and his daughter Linda and her husband John Conrad, his grandchildren Rachel and Adam Shustak, and his sister Florence Karel.

Donald was an entrepreneur in the furniture industry for many years.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 10, 12:30 PM at Cedar Park Cemetery, The Sanctuary of Abraham and Sarah, in Paramus, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.

Funeral Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 11, 2019
