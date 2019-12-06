|
Donald Smith
Corpus Christie, TX - Donald "Don" Smith passed away December 3, 2019. He was 85. He was born in Englishtown on January 19, 1934.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Anita; father, Andrew; mother, Minnie; siblings, Edna, Kate, Asher, Dot, Andy.
Don will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Donna Howard; grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, Bobby; sister, Marion; numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Spotswood Funeral Home, 475 Main St, Spotswood, on Sunday, December 8th from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 9th at 11:30 AM at the Funeral Home followed by interment in Old Tennent Cemetery, Manalapan.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019