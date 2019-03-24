|
Donald V. Wakefield
North Plainfield - Donald V. Wakefield, 94, passed peacefully on March 19th 2019 at the VA hospital in East Orange New Jersey. Donald was a World War II veteran serving in the Army. He was a real estate broker / agent for Meadowbrook Realty, FernHill Realty and Boniakowski Realty. Donald was predeceased by his ex-wife Julie Dilts Wakefield and his brother Jim. He is survived by his five children; Kenneth and his wife Laurie, Keith and his wife Patricia, his daughter Diane, Douglas and his wife Joanne, Gregory and his wife Heather. He also has eight grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, and his sister Marion.
There will be a memorial service at a later date at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. You can make a donation in Donald's memory to the Lyons VA hospital in Lyons, NJ. Services entrusted to Scarpa-Las Rosas Funeral Home, 22 Craig Place, North Plainfield, NJ.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 24, 2019