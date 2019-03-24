Services
Scarpa Funeral Home Inc
22 Craig Pl
North Plainfield, NJ 07060
(908) 756-2693
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Wakefield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald V. Wakefield

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald V. Wakefield Obituary
Donald V. Wakefield

North Plainfield - Donald V. Wakefield, 94, passed peacefully on March 19th 2019 at the VA hospital in East Orange New Jersey. Donald was a World War II veteran serving in the Army. He was a real estate broker / agent for Meadowbrook Realty, FernHill Realty and Boniakowski Realty. Donald was predeceased by his ex-wife Julie Dilts Wakefield and his brother Jim. He is survived by his five children; Kenneth and his wife Laurie, Keith and his wife Patricia, his daughter Diane, Douglas and his wife Joanne, Gregory and his wife Heather. He also has eight grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, and his sister Marion.

There will be a memorial service at a later date at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. You can make a donation in Donald's memory to the Lyons VA hospital in Lyons, NJ. Services entrusted to Scarpa-Las Rosas Funeral Home, 22 Craig Place, North Plainfield, NJ.

www.scarpalasrosasfh.com
Published in Courier News on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now