Donald William Adkison
Somerset - Donald William Adkison, 64, of Somerset, passed away on February 3, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick, NJ.He leaves to cherish his memory his precious wife, Queen Esther Adkison, children; Rhasod & Shantay Adkison; sister, Renne Judge (Fred), three great nieces Natira Lane (Daray), Shadeera & Emanni Riddick.
Service to be held at 11am, Friday, February 14, 2020 at Sharon Baptist Church, 25 Howard St., New Brunswick, NJ. Viewing is from 9am, until the time of Service.. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020