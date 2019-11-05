|
Donna Caulfield
Oceanport - Donna Marie "Dee Dee" Booker Caulfield, 56, of Oceanport died on Monday November 4, 2019 at home. Born in Perth Amboy she lived in South Amboy before moving to Oceanport in 2015. She was employed as a registered dental assistant for Dr. Joseph Madura, DMD, South Amboy.
Daughter of the late Ross Kenneth and Ann Marie Dooling Booker she is also predeceased by her brother Kenneth F. Booker in 1976. She is survived by her husband James Caulfield; her son Sean Ryniec; her stepdaughter Meaghan Caulfield; her brother Ross Booker; her sister and brother-in-law Debra and Joseph Connors; her nieces and nephew Tara and Brian Connors and Erin Bontempo and her husband Mike and her great-nieces and nephew Alyson and Olivia Meyer and Henry Bontempo.
Funeral services will be held on Friday November 8, 2019 at 9:15am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy. Cremation will be private. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 to 8pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019