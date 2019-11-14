Services
1953 - 2019
Donna Dell ' Italia

Metuchen - Donna Dell ' Italia, 66, of Metuchen, NJ passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick, NJ.

Donna was born in Perth Amboy, NJ on March 25, 1953 to the late Norman and Helen (Nagy) Desendorf.

Donna worked for many years in the mortgage underwriting business. Past employers include Lumbermans, Hudson City Bank, and most recently Investors Bank.

Donna loved the beach and traveling with her late husband, John. She is survived by her brother, Ray Desendorf, and his wife, Peg, of West Chester, PA; niece, Jenna Lawson, and her husband, Ben, of Nashville, TN and her great-niece, Colby Lawson.

Cremation services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863. Messages of condolence way be made at www.flynnfuneral.com. Donations in Donna's memory may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
