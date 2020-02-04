|
Donna Fugaro
Staten Island - Donna Fugaro, 78 of Staten Island passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Staten Island University Hospital.
Born and raised in Jersey City, Donna resided in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge Township for 33 years before settling in Staten Island in 1999. Donna was a former parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading as well as a Columbiette at Don Bosco Knights of Columbus Post 5809. Mrs. Fugaro adored her family and many friends along her journey through life and was a loving wife, mother and Nana who will be deeply missed.
Donna is survived by her husband of 55 years, Joseph Fugaro; two children, Joseph Fugaro and his wife Deborah, Donna Dawkins and her husband Dan; grandchildren, Hunter and Dakota Dawkins, JJ and Andrew Fugaro, Danny Dawkins as well as her brother, Louis Ciampa.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading. Interment will follow at Cloverleaf Memorial Park in Woodbridge.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020