|
|
Donna Garay
Branchburg - Donna Garay, 93, of Branchburg, NJ, passed away on Sept. 4, 2019. She was born in Cresson, PA, to parents Morgan John and Loretta Askey Callahan, and was raised in Butler, PA, where she and her sisters were members of the Drum & Bugle Corps at Butler High School.
Donna graduated from Rosemont College in PA with a degree in Political Science, and raised her 10 children in Silview, DE, and Croton, Roselle, and Bridgewater, NJ.
After her family moved to Flemington, NJ, she started her professional career as Assistant Editor of the Hunterdon Democrat. She later was a Title 1 instructor in the Bridgewater school system. She was retired from John Wiley & Son, Somerset, NJ as a Customer Service Representative for 20 years; and Somerset Medical Center, where she enjoyed working for 22 years as a Unit Clerk.
An avid reader, Donna was also a devout Catholic, rescued many animals, and enjoyed spirited conversation on almost any subject.
She was pre-deceased by ex-husband John, sisters Ann and Joan, stepson Rev. Edward Garay, son Alan, and son-in-law Fred Schneider. She is survived by stepsons Don (Marian) and David (Darlene), daughters Laurie Roche (George), Cassandra Fesen (Rob), Michelle, Tricia, Nancy (Mark Segal) and sons Mark, Dale (Cindy), Tim, Chris, and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation Sunday, September 8 from 3-6PM at Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, September 9, at 9:30AM at Immaculate Conception Church, Somerville, followed by internment at St. Magdalen's Mausoleum, Flemington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greater New Jersey Chapter.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 7, 2019