Donna Joy Boergers
Manalapan - Donna Joy Boergers, 67, of Manalapan Township, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Red Bank.
Donna was born in Brooklyn, New York and was raised in Brooklyn and Staten Island before moving to Monroe Twp. in 1976. She settled in Manalapan two years ago. She was a 1974 graduate of Niagara University with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce. For more than twenty years she worked as a claims representative first for Prudential Insurance and then for Aetna Insurance in Monroe Twp.retiring in 2015. She enjoyed cooking, baking and crocheting, especially shawls and blankets, which she would make for cancer patients and for the Prayer Shawl Ministry of St. Anthony of Padua. In the past few years she went on some memorable vacations including a two-week Alaskan land and sea trip in 2016.
Predeceased by her son, James Boergers, Jr. in 2014, she is survived by her husband of 44 years, James Boergers, Sr. of Monroe Twp; her daughter, Janice Boergers of Manalapan, and; her two siblings.
Cremation was private. There will be a 10:30 AM Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, July 25th at Immaculate Conception Church, Spotswood, followed by interment in Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Donna's memory may be made to: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at: www.mskcc.org.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 24, 2019