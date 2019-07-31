|
|
Donna M. Romano
Edison - Donna M. Romano (nee: Klausman) 67, of Edison, passed away at her home on July 28, 2019.
She was born in New Brunswick, and had resided in Edison for the past 41 years.
Donna was a secretary at Pathmark in Woodbridge for 30 years.
She was a Democratic Committeeperson in Edison for 14 years.
Donna was predeceased by her parents, Edmund and Irene Ann (Sutero) Klausman
Surviving are her loving husband of 38 years, Joseph; her brother, James Klausman, and several nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be 2-4 and 6-8 PM on August 1, 2019 at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords. Her funeral service will be at 7:30 PM. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
For directions or to send condolence messages visit, www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on July 31, 2019