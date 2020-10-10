Donna Marie Bonner



Donna Marie Bonner, 59, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, October 4. Born in Irvington, NJ, Donna is survived by husband, Daniel McGuiness and daughter Lily Marie Bonner. She is also survived her parents, Phillip & Dianne Richard and a brother, Phillip Richard and his wife, Kimberly and her sister Suzanne Merten and her husband Robert along with their children, Lyndsey & Len Caro, Ryan & Brittney Merten and Kelly Merten. She also leaves behind her stepchildren, Kyle McGuiness, Korey & Holly McGuiness, Kayla McGuiness and her fiancé Junior Sakr. Donna enjoyed many of her days on and by the water. She will be sadly missed by all who loved her and will always be remembered for her upbeat personality and passion for living life to the fullest. A funeral mass will be offered 10AM on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Blessed Sacrament Church, 1890 Washington Valley Road, Martinsville, NJ. 08836. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Hubert's Animal Shelter, North Branch, NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store