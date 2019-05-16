Services
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
(732) 634-2818
Donna Marie Moritz


1963 - 2019
Donna Marie Moritz Obituary
Donna Marie Moritz

Rahway - Donna Marie Moritz, 56 of Rahway passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in Rahway.

Donna was predeceased by her daughter, Angela Moritz. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Attila Moritz; daughters, Melissa Butler and her husband Justin, Jessica Moritz; grandchildren, Mason, Rosilyn and Logan. Also surviving are her siblings, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Taggert, Mr. and Mrs. Mark Mason, Mr. and Mrs. Louis Acosta and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Ball.

At the request of the family, funeral services are private under the direction of GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge.

To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on May 16, 2019
