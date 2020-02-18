|
|
Donna Petrone
Monroe Township - Donna Petrone, 61, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 peacefully at her home. Donna was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey and resided in Monroe Township for most of her life. Donna enjoyed being with and caring for her three dogs, as well as crafting. Donna is survived by her ex-husband, Lew Petrone, brothers, Rick and Craig Harris, sister, Dawn Nowicki and extended family and friends.
Visitation will be from 9am to 11am on Saturday February 22, 2020 at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. 205 Rhode Hall Rd. Monroe Twp., NJ 08831. A Catholic Blessing will be offered at 11am followed by Entombment in Franklin Memorial Park, 1800 NJ-27, North Brunswick Township, NJ 08902.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020