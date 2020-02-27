|
|
Doreen Frances Szabo
North Plainfield - Doreen Frances Szabo 62 years passed away on February 24, 2020 at Cranbury Center in Monroe Township. Doreen was born in Plainfield and raised in South Plainfield then resided in North Plainfield for many years. She is predeceased by her parents Vincent P. Szabo Sr. in October 1991, Jean Testa Szabo in January 2003, and brother Vincent P. Szabo. Surviving are her two sisters Mary Szabo of Plainfield and Jean E. Szabo of Waynesville, North Carolina and sister-in-law Susan Szabo. Prayer services will be on Friday February 28, at 3:00 pm and visitation will also be on Friday from 2 - 4 pm. Doreen's final resting place will be Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains, NJ with her parents, following her private cremation. [email protected]
Published in Courier News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020