Doriann Crawford
Edison - Doriann Crawford, 53, of Edison, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. Born in New Brunswick, she was a resident of Edison for 25 years. Doriann graduated from Edison High School in 1983, and continued her education at Cook College, graduating in 1987. She went on to earn her nursing degree from Mulenburgh College in 1991.she was a Registered Nurse at Carrier Clinic.
Doriann was predeceased by her parents, William and Dorothy Crawford. She is survived by her children, David and Daniel VanBree; a brother, William Crawford; sisters, Candice, Erin-Lee, Jamie, Robin and Claudia; and her former husband, and current friend, Daniel VanBree.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, at 9:30AM at St. Matthew the Apostle Church, Edison. Interment will follow at CloverLeaf Memorial Park, Woodbridge.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 5, 2019