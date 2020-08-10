1/1
Doris A. (Conk) Dawson
Doris A. Dawson (nee Conk), age 88, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden, NJ. She was born on July 17, 1932, in Perth Amboy, NJ and graduated from Perth Amboy High School in 1950. Upon graduating, Doris worked for New Jersey Bell Telephone as a switchboard operator. Throughout most of her life, she worked at various hospitals and answering services as an operator. She also worked for several years as an apartment manager in Texas. Doris loved being with her family. She liked bowling (both regular and Wii), playing BINGO, crossword puzzles, needlepoint, and crafts. She also loved her sangria. Doris is predeceased by two brothers, Robert and Howard Conk along with one grandchild and one great-grandchild. She is survived by sisters Edna Witt and Sara Conk; children Ronald Dawson, Deborah Magid, and Sandra Pudder; 6 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the request of the family. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
