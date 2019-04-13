|
Doris C. Singer
Avenel - Doris C. Singer passed away on April 11, 2019. She was 90 years old.
Loved by so many family & friends.
We will always remember her kindness and compassion to all.
Born in Newark, she has resided in Avenel since 1953.
Mrs. Singer was a communicant of St. Andrews R.C. Church, member of Holy Rosary Society, Ladies Auxiliary and assisted with their many fundraisers. Her many volunteer efforts included: Trinity Church Soup Kitchen; JFK Volunteer for 25 years; Woodbridge Irish Association; Hibernians of Rahway; St. Vincent De Paul, Perth Amboy; WPD Domestic Violence Team; St. Vincent DePaul food pantry; Union Arts Center; Irish Federation; Brownie/Girl Scout Leader; Surrogate Volunteer; St. Andrews Friendly Visitors. Doris received many awards over her lifetime, Woman Columbiette of the Year; Woodbridge Volunteer of the Year, A plaque honoring her volunteer service at JFK Hospital, along with many others. She touched many, many lives.
She was predeceased by her husband, James F. Singer, in 1989; son, James F. Singer, Jr, in 2012, great grandson, William Jamey Singer, in 2011; and brother, Joseph McDonough.
She is survived by her children, Susan & Roland Fritz of South Brunswick, Bernadette Forte & Jim Carne of California, Barbara & Steve Kitchen of Woodbridge, Joann Singer of South Carolina; Kevin & Lisa Singer of Avenel and Keith & Michele Singer of Avenel; and loving sister, Muriel Kraft, of California. Also, included with her children is her #7, Margaret.
Grandchildren: Jonathan Fritz, Edward Conway, Amy Mikosz, Jason Fritz, Keith Singer, Jim Singer, Gary Singer, Stacey Bigg, Aubrey Buchanan and Justin Kitchen.
"GG" especially loved by her Great-grandchildren: Emily Rose Conway, Michael Sandor Singer, Althea Singer, Madison Mikosz, Jacob Fritz, Ashley Fritz, Ellie Conway, Cheyenne Singer, Kylie Bigg, Georgia Singer, Keith Singer, Jr., Makayla May Kitchen, Tyler James Kitchen, Cole Singer and Bryanna Susan Fritz.
Adopted by so many friends - "Mama" Singer and Grandma Doris/Singer to many, especially loved by the Valentin Family and all her fur babies.
Funeral will take place on Monday, April 15, 2019 9:00 a.m. from Costello-Koyern Funeral Home, 399 Avenel Street, Avenel. a 9:30 a.m. funeral liturgy will follow at St. Andrew's R.C. Church, Avenel. Interment will be in Cloverleaf Memorial Park, Woodbridge.
Visiting hours will be Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 1:00pm until 6:00 pm.
Memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Episcopal Church Soup Kitchen/Food Bank, Rahway Ave., Woodbridge; JFK Hospice Haven, 60 James Street, Edison, NJ; VFW Post 471, Brown Ave, Iselin and St. Judes Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 13, 2019